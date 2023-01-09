Manchester United are plotting a move for Inter Milan forward Edin Dzeko despite him previously playing for rivals Manchester City.

Dzeko previously played for Manchester City for around five seasons, winning the Premier League twice whilst scoring 72 goals for the club. The Bosnian forward is one of the most underrated strikers in European football history, scoring a ridiculous amount of goals wherever he goes.

Since leaving City, Dzeko has continued to score goals, and at the age of 36 he’s now slowing down any time soon.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing Dzeko as they look to bolster their forward line.

As we saw when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen, United aren’t afraid of targeting players reaching the latter stages of their career.

Dzeko is proving that he still has the ability to score goals, so he could be a smart stop-gap signing for Erik ten Hag.

Signing a long-term striker for the future should be the plan in the summer, but there’s no harm in bringing in Dzeko on a temporary deal.