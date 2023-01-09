Manchester United winger Antony has spoken out on the “shock” of being involved in a recent personal incident, which has been revealed as being a terrifying car crash.

The Brazil international joined Man Utd from Ajax in the summer and has made a decent start to life at Old Trafford, but the Daily Mirror have now reported on him being involved in a car accident recently.

Antony scored for the Red Devils in their FA Cup third round win over Everton, but it was afterwards that he spoke of his relief at finding the back of the net after a difficult period for him personally.

“First of all it’s a feeling of joy, I’m happy to score again and especially at home. I’ve set some goals for me this season and it’ good to score as soon as I’ve start to think of personal goals. But of course the most important is United’s qualification,” Antony told TNT Sports, as quoted by the Mirror.

“I also feel relieved as in the last few days I had a shock, but I prefer not to comment on what happened. It was a personal matter, really hard but I’m very grateful to God for putting this behind me now.

“Grateful to the club, to the players, to the manager to everyone that stayed by my side. It’s in the past now, I’m happy to score and I hope to keep going lie this because this is a year of a lot of achievements and wins.

“This is my mind-frame now, I’m 100% focused on honouring the fans and the club. We all know the size of this club we want to put United back where it deserves.”

Antony added: “It was a really, really difficult moment for me. But God has always been by my side and I’m grateful also to my family. I dedicate this goal to them and it’s in moments like these that you know who really loves you.”

It seems Antony did not pick up an injury in the accident, but was understandably left shaken afterwards, meaning Erik ten Hag left him out of the recent game against Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old’s accident was near his home and police arrived at the scene to give him a breathalyser test, which he passed.