Mark Schwarzer believes West Ham will sign center-back Harry Souttar.

The “giant” center-back has excelled for Stoke City and represented his native Australia at the World Cup.

Speaking to Optus Sport, Schwarzer said: “Harry Souttar obviously has been enormous, he is enormous, and he was enormous.

“He bounced back really well after the France game because there were question marks over the defending, they got caught out a little bit with high balls in the box – him and Kye Rowles.

“He’s definitely going to a Premier League club.

“There’s been some mention of West Ham, I could see him fitting in really, really well with David Moyes in that squad. That would be my guess at this moment.

“(Crystal Palace) would also suit Harry because he can play any type of system and he is more than capable of playing the ball out the back.” – said Schwarzer.