Newcastle United may reportedly be out of the race to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby this January.

Diaby has been linked with Newcastle and other Premier League clubs on a number of occasions in recent times, but it now looks like a deal for the 23-year-old to move to St James’ Park is off the cards.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims the Magpies are very unlikely to sign Diaby this January, with his asking price expected to drop significantly in the summer.

It could mean that Newcastle will try for Diaby later on when the deal makes better financial sense.

The Frenchman has impressed in the Bundesliga and looks like he’d be ideal to help Eddie Howe continue with his promising project at Newcastle right now.