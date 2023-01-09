Newcastle and Chelsea enquire about young Brazilian with €60m release clause

Newcastle and Chelsea have enquired about Athletico Paranaense youngster Vitor Roque who has a €60m release clause.

Roque is one of the brightest young talents currently playing in South America. The 17-year-old is currently with Brazil’s U20 squad for the South American Championship.

It’s rare that a bright talent in Brazil will stick around for too long. The likes of Andrey Santos and Endrick we’ve seen in the last few months, make the move to Europe.

Now, according to GOAL, both Newcastle and Chelsea have enquired about Roque, who has a €60m release clause.

The report also claims that Barcelona and PSG have made enquiries, so it’s set to be an exciting race to secure his signature. With Roque not turning 18 until February, clubs will be unable to sign him until the summer transfer window.

Signing young talent around the globe should be a key strategy for both Newcastle and Chelsea. Both clubs have significant financial power, but it’s important to find young talent to develop and not just bring in superstars.