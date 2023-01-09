Revealed: Newcastle set to complete transfer deal as early as Monday

Newcastle United are reportedly set to finalise a loan deal for Garang Kuol by Monday.

Latest reports state that the promising youngster is poised to join Hearts on loan, shortly after he completed his move to Newcastle from Australian side Central Coast Mariners.

Newcastle fans will no doubt keep an eye on how Kuol gets on with his next club, as this could be a great opportunity for him to play regularly and develop his game.

The 18-year-old looks like he has a bright future at St James’ Park, but few will have been under illusions that he was going to go straight into Eddie Howe’s first-team.

