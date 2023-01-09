Newcastle forward released by the club after transfer snub

Newcastle United have reportedly released Santiago Munoz, who was the final signing made by previous owner Mike Ashley.

The youngster made an appearance for Eddie Howe’s side in a pre-season friendly, but has otherwise spent most of his time at the club out on loan.

According to the Shields Gazette, Munoz was quietly released today, with the 20-year-old now free to find another club.

Newcastle will surely be making plenty more changes to their squad this January, and it’s hard to imagine Munoz would have had a role to play any time soon.