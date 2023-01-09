“Nice to see that” – Midfielder speaks about being linked with move to Liverpool

It is no secret that Liverpool are in the transfer market for a midfielder and recently one of their reported targets has been speaking about a transfer to the Premier League club. 

Reports in i News last week claimed that Liverpool have watched Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners in action with a view to a potential move in the future.

It’s been reported by articles in Italy, via the Liverpool Echo, that the 23-year-old is valued by the Serie A club at around £35m

Speaking about being linked to the Reds, the Netherlands international said via Fabrizio Romano: “I saw the links and stories about Liverpool — nice to see that but I’m 100% focused on Atalanta, I’m so happy to play here.”

The transfer journalist then stated that Atalanta have received no approach or bid from Liverpool for Koopmeiners as of now.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini recently provided an update on the future of Koopmeiners to Italian news outlet Tutto Atalanta, which dealt a blow to the midfielder’s pursuers.

“Koopmeiners won’t move in January,” the Italian coach said but the 64-year-old mentioned nothing of the summer.

This is when Liverpool and other clubs could move for Koopmeiners as the Dutch midfielder seems happy to be linked to the club where some of his fellow countrymen are plying their trade.

