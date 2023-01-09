Offer submitted as Tottenham up their pursuit of 28-year-old Premier League star

Brighton forward Leandro Trossard has caught many people’s attention this season and with the Belgium star out of contract at the end of the campaign, Tottenham have submitted a verbal offer for the 28-year-old.

According to Football Insider, the two Premier League clubs have been in contact over a potential deal for Trossard and it is believed that Spurs made a verbal bid for the player.

Brighton are said to have turned down the offer and have no intention of letting the 28-year-old go this month.

Trossard is out of contract with the Seagulls at the end of the season and European clubs outside of England can now agree a pre-contract with the forward ahead of a summer move – although Brighton have the option to extend his current deal by 12 months.

According to the report, Trossard is open to linking back up with former boss Graham Potter at Chelsea, who have also been linked to the Belgium international in recent weeks as the London club search for forward players.

The 28-year-old has been in good form this season throughout the 16 Premier League games he has been involved in, scoring seven goals and assisting a further three.

Where the forward ends up over the next few months is unknown but what is certain, is that there are many clubs willing to take on the 28-year-old should he leave Brighton.