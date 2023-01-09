Portugal announce Roberto Martinez as new head coach

Roberto Martinez has officially taken charge of Portugal national team as head coach.

Fernando Santos was relieved of his managerial duties after Portugal were beaten by underdogs Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup last year.

He oversaw winning campaigns in Euro 2016 and Nations League 2019 throughout his reign.

Martinez takes on the role after resigning from Belgium following a dismal World Cup campaign, in which they failed to qualify from the group stage despite being clear favourites.

Um novo ?????? ao serviço de Portugal ??: bem-vindo, Mister Roberto Martínez! ? #VesteABandeira A new ?????? at ?? service: welcome, Coach Roberto Martínez! ? #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/TCDe3yzJr9 — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) January 9, 2023

The 49-year-old will now look to bring success to Portugal in Euro 2024 and manage a team filled with talent across the field, as well as a mix of both young and senior players.

Will Ronaldo feature for his national team again?

He will have a key decision to make regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, who had fallen out with Santos in Qatar and faced being benched for consecutive must-win matches. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is nearing the end of his career and has just completed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.