PSG president held talks with Tottenham chief as Qatar Sports Investments eye Premier League stake

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly held talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as Qatar Sports Investments seek to purchase a minority stake in a Premier League club.

It seems Spurs could be one option for Al-Khelaifi, and it would be intriguing to see what that kind of investment would go for the north London club.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, talks are still at a very early stage, and it seems PSG’s president will also explore deals with other clubs based in England…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Newcastle make an approach for Barcelona talent
Approach made: West Ham submit loan offer for 25-year-old who shone at the World Cup
(Video) Arsenal-linked winger likely to stay with current club

The investment from Qatar in PSG has turned the French giants into one of the best teams in the world, so it could undoubtedly do wonders for Tottenham to have some kind of backing from them as well.

Spurs have also made a lot of progress under Levy, however, with the club becoming more established in the top four in the last decade or so, particularly when Mauricio Pochettino was manager.

More Stories daniel levy Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.