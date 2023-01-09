Paul Merson has tipped Manchester United to sign one star to catch up with rivals Manchester City.

The former Arsenal and England midfielder has encouraged Erik ten Hag to pursue Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Kane is regarded as one of the most prolific strikers across Europe and has been for several years. He is three goals away from becoming Spurs’ all-time top goalscorer, and recently levelled Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England, becoming the joint-top goalscorer for the Three Lions.

United have been public in their search for a forward to help manage Anthony Martial’s game time and are in pursuit of Burnley’s Wout Weghorst.

Despite having bolstered positions across the pitch, the forward department is significantly depleted at Old Trafford and has been for a while. Marcus Rashford, who is predominantly deployed on the left wing, is the club’s top ‘scorer this season.

Merson on Kane at United

Merson said in his column with Daily Star: “In an age where clubs spend money for fun and world-class centre-forwards are a rarity, I would find it crazy if Manchester United did not break the bank for Harry Kane.

“You can look all around the world, rack your brains and round up every scout within your network and the answer is right there in front of you. There is nobody that comes close to Kane that is currently available.



“If United ever want to catch Manchester City, they’ve got to go and get Kane. Everybody wants a striker and is searching far and wide but the best centre-forward is staring everybody in the face.



“He plays for a team in Tottenham that are going to win absolutely nothing and surely, sooner or later his head is going to be turned by a move again. I don’t know what I’m missing here. Even if he costs £150million and it’s a four or five-year contract, you are buying over 100 goals. Who else is going to give you that?”