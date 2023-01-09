Exclusive: Real Madrid star open to Premier League transfer in the future

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio could be open to a transfer to the Premier League in future, but is prioritising a new contract with his current club for the moment.

The Spain international has had an up and down career at the Bernabeu, having initially looked a superb talent when he broke into the first-team as a youngster.

However, in more recent times Asensio has struggled to perform consistently, and much of that has also been down to repeated injury problems.

Still, according to Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside’s Substack, it seems that the 26-year-old’s future lies in the Spanish capital, as long as an agreement can be reached.

Asensio’s current contract is close to expiry, though, so if a new deal isn’t struck, it could perhaps lead to a Premier League move before too long.

It’s not clear which clubs are monitoring Asensio’s situation at the moment, but one imagines he wouldn’t be short of suitors.

“Marco Asensio and Real Madrid have been in conversations for long time over new deal. At the moment, no final progress yet – we will see in the next months how it will continue,” Romano said.

“Asensio would be open to Premier League or any other big league experience one day, but priority now is still for Real Madrid talks.”