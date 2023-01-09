Exclusive: Real Madrid star open to Premier League transfer in the future

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio could be open to a transfer to the Premier League in future, but is prioritising a new contract with his current club for the moment.

The Spain international has had an up and down career at the Bernabeu, having initially looked a superb talent when he broke into the first-team as a youngster.

However, in more recent times Asensio has struggled to perform consistently, and much of that has also been down to repeated injury problems.

Still, according to Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside’s Substack, it seems that the 26-year-old’s future lies in the Spanish capital, as long as an agreement can be reached.

Asensio’s current contract is close to expiry, though, so if a new deal isn’t struck, it could perhaps lead to a Premier League move before too long.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Chelsea still keen on midfielder transfer, Man Utd could sign PL flop – Fabrizio Romano
Pundit names who Manchester United must sign to catch up with rivals Man City
PSG president held talks with Tottenham chief as Qatar Sports Investments eye Premier League stake

It’s not clear which clubs are monitoring Asensio’s situation at the moment, but one imagines he wouldn’t be short of suitors.

“Marco Asensio and Real Madrid have been in conversations for long time over new deal. At the moment, no final progress yet – we will see in the next months how it will continue,” Romano said.

“Asensio would be open to Premier League or any other big league experience one day, but priority now is still for Real Madrid talks.”

More Stories Marco Asensio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.