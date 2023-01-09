Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed their plans to travel to Riyadh and face an Al-Nassr/Al-Hilal combined XI on January 19.

The news was confirmed by Ben Jacobs this morning.

PSG officially confirm they will travel to Riyadh to play an Al-Nassr/Al-Hilal XI on January 19. The match will see Ronaldo vs. Messi. pic.twitter.com/s2UF3AeGph — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 9, 2023

Lionel Messi has only recently returned to club action following a long period of celebration with Argentina after becoming a world champion.

If he plays in the match, he will likely face newly-signed Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo and, given their ages and respective clubs, it may be the last time the two players meet in a game.

The pair spent several years in La Liga on opposite sides of the fiery El Clasico rivalry, as well as meeting in ties across Europe in the Champions League. Now, the Portugal captain has ruled himself out of any further European action after making the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Could Messi taste European glory this year after World Cup triumph?

Messi, on the other hand, will stay in Paris for at least one more season having agreed to a one-year extended deal.

The 35-year-old will be keen to guide the Ligue 1 side to their first Champions League trophy. If they were to win it, it would be Messi’s fifth – equalling Ronaldo’s record.