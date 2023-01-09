Sergio Aguero to make return to football with South American club

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero is set to make a return to football with Ecuador side Barcelona S.C. on January 28.

The former striker was forced to retire from the sport following doctor’s advice in December 2021. In October of the same year, the Argentine was substituted in a Barcelona match against Alaves having experienced chest pains and breathing difficulties.

It was later discovered that Aguero had cardiac arrhythmia and would, unfortunately, be unable to continue his career just months after joining Barcelona following a very successful spell at Man City.

Just over a year later, Aguero has been announced as a guest player for the 2023 Noche Amarilla, a yearly friendly fixture played by Ecuador outfit Barcelona S.C. and will make a return to the sport for a night.

Aguero’s last role in football was just last month as part of the Argentina camp for the 2022 World Cup as a supportive figure as he would have likely been in the squad had he been fit enough to continue his career.

Many will be excited to see the 34-year-old lace up a pair of boots again as the striker provided fans of the sport with some wonderful memories – which Man City fans can attest to.