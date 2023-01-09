Man United are on the lookout for a new striker, and according to recent reports, have identified Burnley’s Wout Weghorst.

Although Weghorst, 30, is on Burnley’s books, he is currently enjoying a decent loan spell in Turkey with Besiktas. Scoring nine and providing four assists in his first 18 matches, it is clear the Netherlands international is in good form, and it is that good form that is understood to have alerted Erik Ten Hag to his possible availability.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, the 20-time league winners are giving serious consideration to bringing the 30-year-old to Old Trafford in a short-term deal.

However, despite being a fully-fledged senior international for Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje, one person who doesn’t think the former Wolfsburg forward is worthy of such a high-profile move is former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore.

Comparing Weghorst’s proposed move to United to Liverpool’s signing of Andy Carroll back in 2011, Collymore believes Burnley’s on-loan striker is a ‘Poundland’ signing and one the Red Devils should not make.

“He’s big, he’s strong and he has some really good pressing stats, but make no mistake… He is no Man United player,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“It goes without saying that United need a striker but Wout Weghorst would be a punt and a big gamble. I just don’t see him as a Premier League quality player and someone who has ever had to show that he can handle the monumental pressure that comes with leading United’s attack – It feels like another Andy Carroll signing for Liverpool situation.

“I’m sure the club and the fans will get behind him and give him what he needs, but, like Carroll not being good enough for Liverpool, Weghorst, in my view, isn’t good enough for United.

“However, as I mentioned, he has a really good work rate, so it may well be that United and their fans love him and he ends up being an important player. But for me, personally, he’s a Poundland signing, as opposed to a Waitrose one, and not one I’d be looking to make.”

What do you think? – Would Weghorst prove his doubters wrong at Man United, or would he be a poor signing? – Let us know in the comments.