Todd Boehly stands down from key Chelsea role

Todd Boehly has stood down from his sporting director role but will continue as Chelsea chairman.

Boehly took on a sporting director role after joining Chelsea. The American businessman began a mass overhaul of the backroom staff and took control of footballing matters himself.

Now, Boehly has brought in a host of staff members to run the football side of Chelsea, meaning he’s now able to take a step back.

This has been confirmed by the Telegraph, who have claimed that Boehyl has stepped down from his sporting director role after hiring a new recruitment team, who will now take control of transfers.

Boehly will now just be the Chelsea chairman, meaning highly-qualified and experienced football ‘people’ will be in charge of key decisions at the club.

The likes of Christopher Vivell and Paul Winstanley were pictured alongside new signing Benoit Badiashile, so you’d imagine both were heavily involved in bringing the youth French defender to Stamford Bridge.

The report also confirms that Boehly will continue to back Potter and doesn’t plan on sacking him.