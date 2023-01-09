Tottenham star makes huge decision over his future in the aftermath of the World Cup

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has made the decision to retire from international football following France’s defeat in the 2022 World Cup final.

After 14 years with the national team, the goalkeeper has decided to step away from international duty at the age of 36 and will now solely focus on the last years of his club career.

Lloris racked up 145 caps with Les Bleus, 121 of which were as captain; the goalkeeper played in two World Cup finals, winning one of them in 2018, and also picked up a UEFA Nations League medal.

The Tottenham man was a stable of the French team for many years since taking his debut in 2008 and provided his country with great service and memories.

Hugo Lloris has retired from international football at the age of 36.

The last match Lloris played for France was the 2022 World Cup final where Argentina defeated the European nation on penalties, in which the Spurs goalkeeper saved none.

Although the 36-year-old has had a very successful career, the shot-stopper has shown clear evidence of a decline recently and it seems like the right time for the Tottenham man to step away from the French camp.