Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly pursue Brazilian forward Tete towards the closing stages of the January transfer window.

Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his squad after a poor run of form in the Premier League.

Spurs have suffered several injuries to key players this season, with summer signing Richarlison still sidelined after sustaining a calf injury at the World Cup.

Their midfield maestro Dejan Kulusevski is, however, close to returning after missing 10 matches with a thigh problem.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Conte could turn to Tete this month to reinforce attacking options at the club.

The 22-year-old is currently on a season-long loan spell at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk but could be recalled to oversee a permanent exit if the Ukrainian side receives a bid they can’t turn down.

The winger has registered six Ligue 1 goals and three assists so far this campaign.

Journalist weighs in on possible Tete pursuit

Jones told GiveMeSport: “Tete could be an option towards the back end of the window, he might offer some value. But the toughest thing to consider is, are any of those players actually up to the level to make up for the absence of Dejan Kulusevski? It’s really hard to guarantee that.”