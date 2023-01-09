Exclusive: Chelsea still keen on midfielder transfer, Man Utd could sign PL flop – Fabrizio Romano

Happy Monday guys, welcome to today’s Daily Briefing, my exclusive transfer round-up – click here to subscribe and get this in your inbox, ad-free, five mornings a week!

Al Nassr

There’s still no contract termination agreed between Vincent Aboubakar and Al Nassr, as things stand. The situation could be resolved before the end of the window, as a couple of clubs start to be interested in the Cameroon international.

Arsenal

Despite fresh links with Arsenal, Tammy Abraham will stay at Roma in January for sure, that’s never been in doubt. He also scored yesterday a key goal against Milan. At the end of the season, we will see in general what happens with Jose Mourinho and Roma’s decisions on players, but nothing is happening now.

Aston Villa

Reports of Harry Maguire deal ‘done’ with Aston Villa are now denied by all parties involved. No negotiations or talks ongoing. Maguire is expected to stay at Man United, the position is very clear, they have not agreed any deal with any club. Let’s se if things change in the coming days, but the expectation is for him to stay, to carry on as club captain, and to be an important player for Erik ten Hag.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo on Joao Felix deal: “In life there’s nothing impossible but it’s normal for Joao Felix to stay at Atlético Madrid … I always say the players play where in the club that they want… I don’t know where Joao wants to play. I think he’s now feeling so good here at Atleti. It depends on Joao and on the situation.”

Barcelona

Barcelona have always been interested in Bernardo Silva, but honestly now is way too early to predict their summer moves – we know Barca situation with Financial Fair Play so plans will also depend on the outgoings, they need to change the salaries situation. The interest remains but it’s not even a negotiation now.

Barcelona are now showing concrete interest in Benjamin Pavard for the summer. He’s considered one of their potential targets, depending on the conditions of the deal. Pavard’s Bayern Munich contract expires in 2024 and contacts with Barca have already taken place, as reported by German media.

Barcelona are convinced Lamine Yamal can become the next gem coming from La Masia. Discussions to extend his contract will take place soon. Born in 2007, left-footed, Yamal is considered a huge talent and Barca want to control his contract situation in the best way.

Chelsea

Thanks to Bill H for the question yesterday – Chelsea are still interested in signing Arsen Zakharyan, for sure. He’s one of the talents they are following, but Chelsea are working on many deals so the timing cannot always be fast, that’s absolutely normal. The player would love to join Chelsea.

Negotiations between N’Golo Kante and Chelsea on new deal will continue in the next weeks, one more round of talks to be scheduled. Feeling of 50/50 chances after initial approaches, N’Golo would love to stay depending on the proposal.

Liverpool

Thanks to ollie for your question on Liverpool – We know how Liverpool work, they always look for opportunities and then sometimes they’re very fast and secret if they find the right one, like with Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo. They want to sign one or two important players in the midfield in 2023, so if something interesting will be on the market now, Liverpool will be ready; but it’s important to say that their main priority remains Jude Bellingham in the summer.