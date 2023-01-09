Video: Surprise goalscorer gives Arsenal lead in FA Cup tie after wonderful cross

Arsenal have eventually broken down Oxford in their FA Cup match thanks to a goal from a surprise goalscorer.
The Gunners struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half but have now taken the lead after a free-kick was awarded to the Premier League side.
Fabio Vieira produced a wonderful cross into the box from the set-piece which was met by the head of a surprise goalscorer in Mohamed Elneny to make it 1-0 to Arsenal – his first goal since May 2021.
GOAL!
Oxford United 0-1 Arsenal
Mohamed Elneny heads home a Fabio Vieira free-kick.#OXFARSpic.twitter.com/Ivg5r6YiWN
— H/F (@hfworld_) January 9, 2023
Vieira ? Elneny
? @Arsenal finally flex their Premier League muscle#ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/E0q2eTrVEh
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 9, 2023
