West Ham United have reportedly made a fresh offer for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri after also looking into signing him in the past.

The Hammers are reviving their interest in the Morocco international this January and hoping to get him in on loan, though Sevilla would supposedly be more likely to accept this if it included the obligation to buy at the end of it, according to The Athletic.

West Ham have struggled so far this season, with the goals drying up for the likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, while summer signing Gianluca Scamacca has been a little slow to get going, despite some flashes of quality.

There is surely room for a talent like En-Nesyri in David Moyes’ squad, and it seems the club have started trying to get to work on the deal.

It remains to be seen if Sevilla will let the 25-year-old go, however, as they’ll surely try to dig their heels in for a player who had a fine World Cup, scoring twice as Morocco made a surprise run to the semi-finals of the tournament.