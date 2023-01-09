West Ham keen on bringing Chelsea flop back to Premier League

West Ham United have reportedly made Torino full-back and former Chelsea ace Ola Aina one of their top targets again.

The Hammers are scouring the market for opportunities to strengthen their squad this January after a difficult start to the season, and Aina is a player who is firmly back on their radar.

Dean Jones has said it’s “feasible” that Aina will move this winter, and West Ham are one of the teams who will be in the running for the 26-year-old’s signature.

“There is still a chance. He is one of the options that they’ve had in mind,” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“Honestly, there are three or four teams at the moment with him on a shortlist. It’s not 100% that he moves in this transfer window at all, but given the amount of interest it does seem like it’s feasible.”

