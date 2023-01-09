Leeds may be willing to pay West Ham more after Sonny Perkins’ last-second equalizer against Cardiff in the FA Cup third round.

In search of more consistent first-team action, the 18-year-old departed the London Stadium in the summer and joined Leeds. On Sunday, he made his second first-team appearance as a late substitute.

When Leeds fell behind 2-0, they fought back to force a replay, and Perkins’ goal in stoppage time—his first in senior football—might have unintentionally brought in some more cash for his former team.

According to a report by Hammers.news, the tribunal fee might be higher than first expected after Perkins’ goal this weekend.