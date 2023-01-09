Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku’s struggles could mean that Inter Milan are already looking to replace him.

The Belgium international had a superb first spell at Inter, but has flopped since his move to Chelsea last year, and subsequent return to the San Siro on loan this term.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, this has led Inter to look at signing West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca as a potential replacement for Lukaku.

The Italy international was hugely impressive at Sassuolo last season, and it could be that Inter will now try to lure him back to Serie A due to Lukaku proving such a disappointment.

Scamacca has shown some moments of quality but hasn’t really set the world alight at the London Stadium, so he may well feel he’s tempted to go back to Italy to revive his career, especially if a big name like Inter want him.

Still, this could end up being a real blow for West Ham, who will surely want to see the talented 24-year-old continue to adapt and develop into a potentially top class Premier League player.