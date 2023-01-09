Dutch striker Wout Weghorst is keen on joining Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Man Utd are short of options up front after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Erik ten Hag will surely be concerned by the lack of consistency of attacking players such as Anthony Martial, Antony, and Jadon Sancho.

There looks like there could be room for someone like Weghorst to come in as a short-term option, and Romano believes the 30-year-old fits the bill well in that respect, though he also feels the club will need to make a more significant signing in that position in the summer.

For now, however, United are exploring the conditions of the Weghorst deal, with the Netherlands international currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley, which means it might not be the most straightforward signing to get done.

Still, Romano says Ten Hag is keen on Weghorst and the player would also like to move to Old Trafford.

“Wout Weghorst is one of many players offered to Man United as smart, cheap option for January window,” Romano said.

“Ten Hag appreciates Weghorst and so they are now exploring conditions of the deal with Besiktas and Burnley also involved in this story because of the loan move agreed last summer. The player would be keen on the move.

“I think he can be a good short term option, but for sure Man Utd need an important player in that position in the summer, in my opinion.”