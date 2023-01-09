‘Zidane is France’ – Mbappe backs ‘legend’ after controversial comments from France’s FA president

International Football
Kylian Mbappe has backed footballing legend Zinedine Zidane and accused France’s football federation president Noel Le Graet of making disrespectful comments.

The FFF has extended current France manager Didier Deschamps’ deal until 2026, meaning he will oversee Euro 2024 and one more World Cup.

He guided the national team to World Cup victory in 2018 before narrowly falling short at the final hurdle last year in Qatar, bowing out on penalties after reaching the final for the second consecutive time.

The French also lifted the Nations League in 2020.

Following their defeat in Qatar, Deschamps was rumoured to resign from his position, with Zidane named as a potential successor.

Le Graet’s comments on Zidane

However, Le Graet claimed that should Zidane ever try and contact him, he would not pick up the phone.

When told the national icon may manage Brazil instead, he responded: “I don’t give a damn, he can go wherever he wants.” The president has since apoligised for his remarks.

Mbappe did not take too kindly to the comments though and took to Twitter to issue a response in support of a fellow World Cup winner. He said: “Zidane is France, we don’t disrespect the legend like that.”

