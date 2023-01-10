Everton begin negotiations to sign 25-year-old La Liga ace

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal.

According to a report from journalist Bruno Alemany, Everton have already begun negotiations with the Spanish club and they are hoping to sign the 25-year-old Dutchman on a loan deal with the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Villarreal since joining the club and he managed to score 16 goals across all competitions for the Spanish outfit last season. Danjuma has 6 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Everton.

The Toffees have been extremely mediocre going forward this season and they will need to improve their attacking unit in order to beat the drop. Everton are currently 18th in the league table and Frank Lampard needs to bring in attacking reinforcements before the January window closes.

The Merseyside outfit have scored just 14 league goals this season and only the likes of Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer goals in the league.

Danjuma can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a left-sided winger and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Toffees. If they manage to sign the 25-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the season, it could prove to be a quality addition without a substantial outlay. It would also allow the Toffees to invest in the other areas of the squad this month.

The former Bournemouth player might be tempted to return to English football once again and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.