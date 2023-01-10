Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing the Croatian international midfielder Lovro Majer.

According to a report from Media Foot, Newcastle are hoping to bring in a quality midfield partner for Bruno Guimaraes and they have been impressed with the Croatian’s performances in the French league.

The 24-year-old Is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle come forward with a concrete offer for the Rennes midfielder before the January window closes.

There is no doubt that the Magpies have the financial resources to tempt the French club into selling their star midfielder and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 24-year-old Croatian midfielder has the attributes to develop into a top-class player in the future and Eddie Howe could help him improve and fulfill his potential. Majer can operate as an attacking midfielder, a central midfielder, and a winger. He will add flair, agility, composure and craft to the side.

Newcastle have improved their squad considerably over the last few windows but they will still need to plug a few gaps before they can compete with clubs like Manchester City.

Signing another quality midfielder should be a top priority for the Magpies in the upcoming windows and the Croatian international would be a superb long-term investment.

Apparently, the likes of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are keen on signing the player as well and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can fend off the competition from the European giants and secure his services in the coming months.

The Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification next season and if they manage to secure a top-four finish, they will be in a position to attract the top talents from around Europe.