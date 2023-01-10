Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius could be on his way out of the club by the end of the month.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 29-year-old has a short-term deal at the Premier League club and his contract with them will expire at the end of January.

Newcastle have the option to renew his contract but they will have to make a decision regarding his future by the 16th of January. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies are willing to extend the 29-year-old’s stay at St James’ Park.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka recently returned from his loan spell at Manchester United and that certainly complicates the future of the German goalkeeper at the club.

Nick Pope is undoubtedly the first-choice keeper at Newcastle and Dubravka is expected to be a backup option for the English keeper. Karius cannot afford to stay on as the third-choice goalkeeper at the club and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

A move away from Newcastle could be ideal for him if the Magpies cannot provide him with game-time assurances during the second half of the campaign.