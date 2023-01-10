Newcastle United has been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in recent months.

Apparently, the Magpies were keen on signing the 26-year-old England international at the start of the season as well but the Foxes refused to accept the £50 million offer for the playmaker back then.

Newcastle have not given up their pursuit of the 26-year-old and journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GiveMeSport that the Leicester City playmaker is one of the main targets for Eddie Howe.

He said: “The other main target would still be Maddison, from everything I’m hearing. Again, there are all sorts of hurdles to get over with that one, and there will be lots of work to do.”

The Magpies could definitely use more goals and creativity in the middle of the park and Maddison could prove to be an exceptional acquisition. The 26-year-old has 7 goals and 4 assists to his name in the Premier League this season and he is certainly one of the best attacking midfielders in the country.

The Magpies are looking to put together a formidable squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title and they will need to add more quality and depth in order to challenge the top clubs.

Maddison is well-settled in the Premier League and he could improve Newcastle in the final third if he joins the club. The likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak will benefit from his arrival as well.

Apart from being an impressive creator and goalscorer from the middle of the park, the Leicester City star can be lethal from free kicks as well. He will certainly add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack.

However, it seems quite unlikely that the Foxes will sanction his departure midway through the season and therefore Newcastle might have to wait until the summer to secure his services.

The Magpies are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for next season and a top-four finish will certainly help them lure the top talents to St James’ park in the summer.