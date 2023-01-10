Arsenal interested in bringing Barcelona star back to the Premier League

Arsenal are interested in bringing Barcelona defender Eric Garcia back to the Premier League.

Signing for a Premier League club from Barcelona is something Garcia has done before. The defender moved from Barcelona to Manchester City’s youth academy, before moving back to Barcelona in 2021.

It didn’t quite work out for Garcia at Manchester City, hence the move back to Barcelona, but after gaining a little more experience he could be ready for a return to the Premier League.

Now, according to Fichajes, Arsenal are interested in signing Garcia. The report claims that Garcia isn’t in Xavi Hernandez’s plans and Barcelona could allow him to leave during the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in Garcia due to his ability with the ball and having worked with him at Manchester City.

It’s difficult to find a weakness in Arsenal’s squad at the moment, as they currently sit top of the Premier League, but slowly upgrading each position will mean their squad depth begins to improve.

Gabriel has been susceptible to errors a fair amount this season, so signing an upgrade would be a smart move.