Arsenal looking to bring former Chelsea star back to England in sensational move

Arsenal are looking to sign former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard back to the Premier League in a sensational move from Real Madrid.

Hazard will go down as one of the greatest ever players to play for Chelsea in the Premier League era. After performing so well for Chelsea over a number of years, Hazard earned himself a move to Real Madrid.

However, it’s not been the most successful period for Hazard since making the move to Spain, and it now appears he could already be on his way out. Hazard has only started one league game this season and has played less than 100 minutes.

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea.
Now, according to Media Foot, Arsenal have made contact with Real Madrid regarding Hazard.

After playing for Chelsea for so long, you wouldn’t expect a player to play for their London rivals. However, it’s certainly a move that has been done before.

Hazard needs a move before his career slowly dwindles away, but after a disappointing period with Madrid, there could be a concern that he’s able to perform at the highest level anymore.

