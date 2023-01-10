Arsenal star in talks with English club over a potential January move

Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez is in talks with Wigan Athletic over a potential January transfer.

Azeez has spent the majority of this season on loan at Spanish second-division side UD Ibiza. However, Arsenal re-called the youngster after making just 10 league appearances throughout the season.

It didn’t take long for Azeez to get into discussions with a new club, with The Athletic reporting that the 20-year-old is in talks with Wigan Athletic over another loan move.

Wigan were recently taken over by former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure, who could be looking to use his connections to bring in some talent from North London on loan.

The Championship is a highly competitive league full of physical players. Azeez will certainly learn a lot and gather plenty of experience by plying his trade in the English second division, but regular game time will be the most important thing after struggling for minutes whilst on loan in Spain.

Azeez spent some of last season on loan at Portsmouth, before Arsenal recalled him in January, similar to this season.

