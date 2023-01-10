Arsenal star’s future could be uncertain after unimpressive FA Cup display

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga’s future could be uncertain after a disappointing display against Oxford United in the FA Cup.

Despite their impressive first half of the season, squad depth is a bit of a concern for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have developed a formidable partnership in the midfield, both avoiding lengthy injuries.

This has been key to Arsenal’s success, with their covering midfielders not at the level of Partey and Xhaka, and that was proved last night.

Arsenal writer Tom Canton, writing for football.london, has expressed his concern about Lokonga’s performance and believes his future could be in doubt.

Lokonga isn’t a regular starter for Arsenal, but an injury to Partey or Xhaka could be disastrous, with Arteta’s men pushing for the Premier League title.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside during the summer transfer window that Youri Tielemans was a target of Arsenal’s, and with the Belgian midfielder out of contract in the summer, it could be a smart move looking to bring him in during the January transfer window.