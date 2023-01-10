Breakthrough: Arsenal close to full agreement over Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer

Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to a full agreement over the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international has been a top target for the Gunners this January, and it seems things are now moving along as the two clubs negotiate details such as bonuses, according to Sport Arena.

Arsenal fans will hope this is finally a sign that they will get their man, with Mudryk looking an absolutely essential signing for Mikel Arteta’s side as they chase the Premier League title.

The league leaders remain five points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, but will still likely be written off as underdogs unless they add more depth to their attack, which looks significantly weaker with the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Mudryk could be ideal to give Arsenal a lift in the second half of the season, with the 22-year-old looking one of the most promising young players in Europe so far this season.

As noted by the Evening Standard, there has also been interest from Chelsea, but Arsenal remain the player’s favoured destination.