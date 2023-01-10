Arsenal ask to be kept updated on striker’s future as Chelsea have also held talks over potential transfer

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs who have asked to be kept updated on Youssoufa Moukoko’s situation at Borussia Dortmund.

The highly-rated German wonderkid is facing an uncertain future at the moment as he nears the end of his contract with Dortmund, and it seems the likes of Arsenal, and Chelsea are interested in a potential transfer.

According to 90min, Chelsea have held talks with Moukoko’s representatives this month, while Arsenal have asked to be kept up to date on the player’s situation.

The report adds that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United could also all be in the mix for the 18-year-old striker, who has six goals for the Dortmund senior side this season.

Arsenal would surely do well to swoop for Moukoko at some point in the near future due to a lack of depth up front, with Mikel Arteta looking like struggling to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus up front.

Eddie Nketiah is doing a decent job in Jesus’ place for now, but Moukoko looks like he may have a higher ceiling overall, so could be worth investing in as a long-term signing, but also as someone who could make an impact straight away.

