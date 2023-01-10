Aston Villa have submitted an offer to sign the South Korean attacker Lee Kang-in from Real Mallorca.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 21-year-old attacker has caught the attention of Unai Emery and the newly appointed Aston Villa manager is prepared to provide him with an exit route this month.

Apparently the South Korean is keen on leaving the Spanish club this month and Mallorca are open to listening to offers for the player.

The report further states that the Spanish club are expecting an offer of more than €15 million for the attacker but Aston Villa have offered around €13.5 million.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are not the only Premier League club looking to sign Lee Kang-in and they will have to face competition from Newcastle United who are willing to pay up to €17 million to sign the player.

The 21-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger and he could be a quality acquisition for Unai Emery and Eddie Howe.

Both Premier League clubs need to add more quality and depth in the final third and the South Korean could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Newcastle are certainly more capable financially and it remains to be seen whether the player opts to join the Magpies instead of a move to West Midlands.

Kang-in needs to join a club where he will get to play regularly and Villa are probably better positioned to provide him with such assurances. Newcastle have players like Allan Saint-Maximin at their disposal who operate in a similar role.