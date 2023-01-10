Barcelona are looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea were interested in Thuram. Romano also confirmed that a deal to sign Joao Felix on loan was close, but this wouldn’t end their pursuit of Thuram.

With Chelsea sitting in tenth in the Premier League, there’s no doubt multiple players from multiple positions will be targeted during the January transfer window, as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter.

However, they now face some competition for Thuram, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Barcelona are interested in signing the Borussia Monchengladbach attacker.

Barcelona are in extreme financial difficulties at the moment, so there’s a good chance they may wait until Thuram is a free agent during the summer transfer window.

This could give Chelsea the advantage to try and sign Thuram during the January transfer window, with Barcelona potentially reluctant to pay any sort of fee to get him before his contract expires.