Burnley and Besiktas in advance talks to terminate Weghorst loan as Man United move looms

Championship side Burnley and Besiktas are reportedly in advanced talks to terminate Wout Weghorst’s loan move so the striker can move to Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim the Netherlands international’s proposed loan switch to Old Trafford is ‘edging closer’.

BREAKING NEWS: Wout Weghorst’s deal to join #MUFC is edging closer. Besiktas and Burnley are in advanced talks over terminating his loan. – talkSPORT sources understand. ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/VhG7Q7dDAA — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 10, 2023

Rumoured to be wanted by Red Devils’ manager Erik Ten Hag as a way to provide cover for Anthony Martial following the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at the end of the year, Burnley’s Weghorst has been identified as the ideal short-term solution.

READ MORE: Louis Saha tells Man United to sign Chelsea star as replacement for fan-favourite

Although the proposed move has taken a lot of fans by surprise, it could turn out to be a smart piece of business by the 20-time league winners.

Weghorst, a star for his country in this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, not only netted twice for Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje against eventual winners Argentina in the quarter-finals, but he is also on a decent run domestically.

Scoring nine times and providing a further four assists in just 18 appearances for Besiktas, the 30-year-old striker is in red-hot form and the United-faithful, following these latest reports, will certainly be hoping he can carry it with him as he heads for a return to the Premier League.