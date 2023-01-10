Chelsea could miss out on wonderkid with another Premier League club offering £150,000 a week

Chelsea could miss out on Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko with Newcastle offering him £150,000 a week.

Moukoko looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund this year, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. At 18 years old, Moukoko is already a regular for Dortmund and was even called up to the World Cup with Germany in Qatar.

His goal record since bursting onto the scene is impressive for such a young age, so it’s no surprise to see clubs in the Premier League taking a look at him.

Youssoufa Moukoko has started to see more action in the Borussia Dortmund first-team this season.
A report from the Evening Standard has now claimed that Newcastle have offered Moukoko £150,000 a week to make the move to St James Park, as they look to beat Chelsea and Barcelona in the race.

Despite Newcastle being able to offer a substantial amount of money, there’s no doubt Chelsea would be able to match this if they believe Moukoko is the right player for them.

Newcastle may be higher in the Premier League at this moment, but the stature of Chelsea could sway the deal in their favour if they’re willing to cough up the money.

