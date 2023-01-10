Chelsea keeping tabs on Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes as they plot a move in the January transfer window.

A midfielder could be considered one of many priorities for Chelsea during the January transfer window. N’Golo Kante is out injured as well as out of contract in the summer, as well as Jorginho being out of contract also.

The Chelsea pair could be on their way out the door, so there’s no doubt Graham Potter and his team will be exploring the market in January.

One player they are reportedly keeping tabs on is Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to Simon Phillips, despite him only signing for Wolves in the summer transfer window.

Wolves are enduring a difficult season and Nunes may be thinking it’s not what he signed up to.

Nunes, an international with Portugal, was featuring in European competitions with Sporting Lisbon last year, so sacrificing this to join Wolves, he would have expected them to be competing in the top half of the Premier League.

However, they currently find themselves fighting a relegation battle, so Nunes may be considering his options already.