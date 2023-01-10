Some Chelsea players not buying into Graham Potter’s management style and instructions

Some Chelsea players are reportedly not buying into Graham Potter’s methods or carrying out his tactical instructions, according to the Daily Mail.

Potter has not made the best start since taking over from Thomas Tuchel, who was hugely popular with Chelsea fans, despite also going through a difficult start to this season.

It seems the former Brighton boss will be given time to turn things around at Stamford Bridge, but the Mail’s report also suggests he’s not perhaps proving too popular with some members of the dressing room.

Chelsea fans will be desperate to see things improve soon, and it may be that they just need to give Potter more time, with the 47-year-old undoubtedly coming in during a tricky period both on and off the pitch.

Potter did great work at Brighton and had been tipped for a bigger job at some point, and it seems likely that the problems at Chelsea are not all down to him.

Many of the club’s recent signings have not been good enough, and it’s a big change in culture going from Roman Abramovich and his staff to Todd Boehly and an entire new board.