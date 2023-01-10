Chelsea could use Romelu Lukaku as a way to try and sign Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix on a permanent deal.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who believes the Blues could use the out-of-favour Belgian to help ‘sweeten’ a potential deal to make Felix’s impending switch to Stamford Bridge permanent.

Felix, 23, is set to join the Blues on loan until the end of the season. Following a poor run of results, it is clear Graham Potter needs some attacking reinforcements, and after identifying Atletico Madrid’s Felix as an attainable target, the Londoners appeared to accelerate plans to bring him to England after they suffered a 4-0 FA Cup drubbing away to Manchester City last weekend.

Although Felix is believed to be extending his contract with Atletico Madrid until 2027 before completing his temporary switch to Stamford Bridge, there is already mounting speculation that the 23-year-old’s move could be made permanent further down the line.

Likely to have a sky-high valuation and with Atletico Madrid certain to want to recoup as much of the £127m they paid Benfica three years ago, should Chelsea wish to make the Portugal international a permanent fixture, it goes without saying that they will need to dig deep.

However, according to Jones, one player who could form part of an offer is on-loan striker Lukaku.

Currently back with former club Inter Milan, the Belgium international has already spoken publicly about his desire to stay with the Nerazzurri.

Discussing his situation with Sky Sport Italia earlier this month, Lukaku said: “Everyone knows what I want. Now I have to do everything necessary with the team for Inter to win and then we can talk to Chelsea.

“I want to stay here and do things right. I hope to do well with Inter in the next six months, work hard and then in the end we talk to Chelsea and hope to find a solution.”

Despite his preference to continue at the San Siro, Jones believes the prospect of seeing Lukaku and Felix trade places is a possibility.

“Chelsea need a spark so it’s no major surprise they have bitten on this opportunity,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“There’s no obligation or first option here I believe, but the club do have assets, such as Lukaku for example, that they would be able to offer in the summer as a sweetener to get the deal done permanently if Joao Felix does well in this period and enjoys it.”