Chelsea reach full agreement to bring in new striker on loan but he’s set to sign new deal at current club

Chelsea have reached a full agreement with Atletico Madrid for the loan signing of Joao Felix, who will extend his current contract before heading out on loan.

Felix has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid during this transfer window, with his agent Jorge Mendes offering him to multiple clubs in England, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Romano recently confirmed that Chelsea were in a good position to sign Felix in January, and he’s now provided an update on his Twitter, using his famous tagline…

João Félix to Chelsea, here we go! Full verbal agreement reached, loan move on €11m fee with 100% salary covered by Chelsea. ?? #CFC Before leaving, JF will extend contract with Atléti until 2027. João will fly to London in the next hours to undergo medical tests and sign. pic.twitter.com/F5aYKMgspa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2023

Here we go! Romano has confirmed a deal has been completed for Felix, but has also stated that Felix will sign a new contract at Atletico until 2027.

It appears Atletico still have Felix in their long-term plans, which makes the excessive loan fee Chelsea are willing to pay even more excessive.

If Chelsea were planning on signing Felix on a permanent in the summer after a successful loan, then the loan fee makes sense, but if Felix is signing a new contract at Atletico, a permanent deal seems unlikely.