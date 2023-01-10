Chelsea to step up interest in Serie A star after securing Joao Felix signing

Chelsea are to step up their interest in Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries after almost securing the signing of Joao Felix.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Felix had completed a move from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea on loan for the remainder of the season.

The report claims that Chelsea will pay an €11m loan fee, with Felix signing a contract extension until 2027 before linking up with Graham Potter’s side.

Now, Chelsea look set to move on and line up their next target, with FC Inter News claiming that they are to step up their interest in Inter Milan defender Dumfries.

Reece James has struggled with regular injuries this season, and due to a lack of cover in this position, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been forced to play in this role.

Signing a backup wing-back to not only provide cover but provide competition would be a smart move from Chelsea and can help push James to become better, whilst deputising in his regular absence.

However, Dumfries isn’t going to come cheap, with the report claiming that Inter will demand around €60m.