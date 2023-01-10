Video: Joao Felix spotted leaving for London to finalise Chelsea transfer

Joao Felix has been spotted in a car supposedly heading to London to complete his loan transfer to Chelsea.

See below as a tweet from El Chiringuito shows footage of Felix travelling, with the Spanish outlet stating that he’s on his way to the UK capital ahead of finalising a move to Stamford Bridge…

Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited by this big-name arrival, with Graham Potter in urgent need of more quality up front after such a difficult season.

The likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and even new signings Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just aren’t doing enough right now, and Felix could be an upgrade if he can get back to his best.