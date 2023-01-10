Video: Joao Felix spotted leaving for London to finalise Chelsea transfer

Joao Felix has been spotted in a car supposedly heading to London to complete his loan transfer to Chelsea.

See below as a tweet from El Chiringuito shows footage of Felix travelling, with the Spanish outlet stating that he’s on his way to the UK capital ahead of finalising a move to Stamford Bridge…

Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited by this big-name arrival, with Graham Potter in urgent need of more quality up front after such a difficult season.

The likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and even new signings Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just aren’t doing enough right now, and Felix could be an upgrade if he can get back to his best.

  1. Felix,mmm,good by all standards,but not the right time.a right quality player,but with wrong time moving.happy to have him and wish him all the very best!!!

