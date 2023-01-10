Chelsea consider surprise transfer swoop for England Under-21 winger

Chelsea are reportedly considering a surprise transfer move for PSV winger Noni Madueke as they also look at other attacking targets.

The Blues are being linked with some big names at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano confirming in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that they’re in advanced talks over signing Joao Felix and remain interested in Marcus Thuram.

According to the Times, Chelsea are also considering a slightly more surprising move for England Under-21 talent Madueke, formerly of Tottenham and Crystal Palace at youth level.

Madueke has shown some promise during his time at PSV, though it would also probably be fair to say that his more recent form has been a bit less impressive.

The 20-year-old may well have big potential, but at the moment it’s hard to imagine he would give Chelsea the lift they so desperately need in attack.

Recent signings like Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have been hugely disappointing, so they would do well to bring in Felix and Thuram as upgrades..

Madueke, however, is a bit of a surprise link, so it will be interesting to see how much of a priority he is for CFC this winter.