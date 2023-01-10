West Ham United signed the Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca at the start of the season.

The 24-year-old has not been able to hit top form in the Premier League yet and his long-term future at the club remains uncertain. The striker has scored just three goals in the Premier League and he is yet to justify the £35.5 million transfer outlay.

West ham have had a disappointing season so far and they are currently fighting the relegation battle.

According to Calciomercato, Italian giants Inter Milan are thought to be keen on signing the striker as an alternative to Romelu Lukaku who is on loan from Chelsea. The Belgian has been a major disappointment since returning to the Italian club and Inter Milan are eyeing up alternatives.

Scamacca is reportedly unhappy at West Ham and it will be interesting to see if he is keen on a return to Italy. The 24-year-old is clearly struggling to adapt to English football and a move to Inter Milan could be ideal for him.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham are prepared to cut their losses on the player and let him leave at the end of the season.