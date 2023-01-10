West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has reportedly taken £2.2 million out of the club accounts.

According to finance expert Dan Plumley, Brady used the funds as a bonus payment for Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky who was brought into the club.

Apparently, the Czech billionaire now owns a minority stake in the Premier League club and Plumley believes that Brady’s decision to dip into the club’s coffers to bring in the businessman could yield rewards in the future. According to Plumley, the move is completely legal and by the book.

He further added that West Ham could benefit from the move if Kretinsky decides to invest more money into the club in the near future. The Hammers will need sustained investment in order to progress as a club and Brady’s approach could prove to be beneficial in the long run.

He said: “If further down the line that Kretinsky’s investment leads to West Ham really pushing on and taking them on to the next level then we can look back in time and say perhaps that bonus was warranted.”

The West Ham vice-chairman has received flak from the fans in the past because of her decisions but the move to bring in Kretinsky certainly seems in the best interests of the Hammers.